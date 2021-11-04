Cuba reaffirms commitment to environmental protection





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla reaffirmed today the country's commitment to achieve, by 2030, better indicators in terms of environmental protection.



In his official Twitter account, Rodríguez Parrilla referred to Cuba's intention to reduce the use of fossil fuels by land vehicles and increase the use of renewable sources and the country's forest cover.



"Cuba is firmly committed to achieve by 2030 an energy matrix with 24% of electricity generation derived from renewable sources, to reduce to 50% the use of fossil fuels in land vehicles, and to increase forest cover to 33%," his tweet read.



Cuba is participating in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, where it has ratified its commitment to the environment and expressed its aspiration to translate it into concrete results.