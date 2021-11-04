Cuba Takes Part at UN COP-26 Climate Finance Forum





Havana, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, Elba Rosa Perez, participated at the Ministerial Dialog on Climate Finance under the UN COP-26 Conference.



Cuba demands a new financial infrastructure based on increasing allocation of resources to face the big challenges facing developing nations, said the director of Foreign Relations at the Cuban Science, Technology and Environment Ministry Ulises Fernandez on his Twitter account while referring to the statement of the Cuban Minister at the UN session.



The diplomat also said that that the participation of the Cuban government official in the high-level segment of COP-26 aims at encouraging actions to meet the current climate challenges facing the world.