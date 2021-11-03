It's time to unite to save us all, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister described the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland, as a failure.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat agreed with the position of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the current environmental situation and warned of the need to act together to save ourselves.



During the COP26 Climate Summit, Cuba ratified its commitment to the environment and expressed its aspiration to transform it into concrete results.



This important event, hosted by the United Nations, will run until November 12, and it is expected to adopt concrete plans to curb global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero as part of the Paris Agreement to limit the temperature of the planet to 1.5 degrees Celsius.