Cuba is a safe and extraordinary destination, Cuban tourism minister says





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Cuban minister of tourism (MINTUR), promoted Cuba as a safe and extraordinary destination during the London International Tourism Trade Fair WTM 2021, which is being held Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.



According to MINTUR's official Twitter, the priority of the Cuban delegation present at the event is to discuss the sector's current problems and show its progress in tourism.



The participating delegation is headed by its head minister Juan Carlos García Granda, as well as top-level executives from entities of the sector, who will update on the attractions of Havana, Matanzas, the northern keys of Villa Clara and Jardines del Rey, Holguin and Santiago de Cuba, as the main regions of interest for the English market.



According to the MINTUR, in the framework of the event the island will launch the next edition of FITCUBA 2022, to be held in Varadero, Matanzas, and will be dedicated to Russia as guest of honor and to the Sun and Beach modality.







