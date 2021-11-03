Cuba Reiterates its Commitment to the Environment at COP-26





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba is committed to the full implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change as it expects the Glasgow COP-26 summit to yield concrete results.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account that the UN Climate Change Conference is the best opportunity for the world to deal with the climate crisis, currently affecting developing nations in particular.



The COP-26 is our best chance to avoid the climate catastrophe. In such effort, it is crucial that developed nations assume the leading role on the principle of common but also differentiated responsibilities. For an effective climate action and less empty promises, the Foreign Minister wrote.



Meanwhile, Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, Elba Rosa Perez extended her appreciation during the COP-26 High-Level segment for the screening of a documentary on the Cuban Climate Change program known Life Task. The video was co-produced by Glasgow University professor Helen Yaffela, a author who has written several books about the island nation.



The Cuban government official said the Cuban Climate Change Program is based on the joint actions of all the country’s scientific institutions and the participation of the people.



Minister Elba Rosa greeted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and took part of a meeting called by Bolivian President Luis Arce as coordinator of developing nations with common aims.



The UN Climate Change summit runs till November 12 and it’s expected to adopt concrete plans of action to stop global warming and reduce to zero greenhouse gas emissions as part of the Paris Agreement to limit to 1.5 Celsius degrees the planet temperature.