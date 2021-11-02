Cuba reaffirms at the UN its commitment to the welfare of its population





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba reaffirmed before the UN Human Rights Council its commitment to the protection and welfare of people, including the realization of the right to social security for the entire population, issues that will continue to be among the priorities of the Caribbean government, foreign ministry said today.



The Cuban ministry of foreign affairs on its official website, Cubaminrex, published the speech made by the Cuban delegation at the inter-sessional panel on the right to social security, held on Monday at the United Nations Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, Switzerland.



According to the Cubaminrex website, the Cuban representation highlighted that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba extended salary guarantees to women who are caring for minor children, the elderly and those in vulnerable health conditions or who could not be relocated to other jobs.



Besides, the country maintained the payment of pensions, so that nobody has been left homeless, the representative added.



Cuba is proud of the fact that, despite being a small developing country under a tightened blockade (imposed by the United States), even in the context of the pandemic, the Government has implemented dozens of labor, wage and social security measures, with special emphasis on the protection of working women.



Our country could achieve much more if the United States would put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade that it maintains and tightens, the Cuban delegation concluded.