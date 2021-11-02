Cuba Salutes Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry sent a message of congratulations to the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the proclamation of its independence.



The Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account extended the congratulations to the government and people of that sister nation and stressed bilateral ties of friendship.



Antigua-Barbuda and Cuba have shared bilateral relations for nearly 30 years now while the two nations have maintained medical collaboration over the past two decades.



Cuba annually offers the youths of that Caribbean island scholarships to study medicine and other health-related courses.