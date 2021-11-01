"Human life and the future of the planet are at risk," Cuban FM affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, expressed on Twitter the challenges of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26, being held Nov. 1 to 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.



On this social media, Rodriguez Parrilla said that the conference needs greater commitments from the most industrialized countries, as well as measures to reduce global warming.



The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 aims to continue working with all stakeholders to increase climate action, build resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

