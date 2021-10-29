Cuba ratifies commitment to regular, safe and orderly migration





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 29 (ACN) Cuba ratified its commitment to the promotion of a regular, safe and orderly migration, during the Meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) of Governmental Institutions of Attention to the Diaspora.



Laura Pujol, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Living Abroad of the Foreign Ministry (DACCRE), updated in her speech on the measures adopted to guarantee, during the pandemic, due attention to Cubans abroad.

Regarding this meeting, Ernesto Soberón, director general of that department, wrote in Twitter that Cuba is interested and concerned about the welfare and safety of its migrants.



In this regard, he added that the country provides due consular assistance and guarantees for an orderly and safe return.



Soberón also wrote that the Cuban government expresses its willingness to receive all Cuban migrants who left the national territory legally and are today in third countries in an irregular condition, in compliance with the provisions of the Cuban legislation in force.



"#Cuba expresses its willingness to receive all Cuban migrants who legally left the national territory and are today in third countries in an irregular condition, in adherence to what is established in the Cuban legislation in force. #RegularMigration," tweeted the head of the DACCRE.



He emphasized in another message that it is an invariable policy of the country to strengthen and diversify links with Cubans living abroad.



Such links, he said, are established on the basis of unrestricted respect for the independence and sovereignty of the nation.



"The strengthening and diversification of ties with Cubans living abroad, on the basis of unrestricted respect for the independence and sovereignty of #Cuba, an invariable policy of the Cuban government," wrote Soberón.



Mexico was the venue today for this CELAC Meeting of Governmental Institutions of Attention to the Diaspora, an event in which good practices were exchanged on the difficulties of the Latin American and Caribbean community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.