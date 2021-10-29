Cuba denounces U.S. financial boycott of the United Nations





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 29 (ACN) Ambassador Pedro L. Pedroso Cuesta, Cuba's permanent representative to the United Nations, denounced that the United States intentionally decided to withhold its contributions to that international organization.



It is inadmissible and ethically condemnable that practically 80 percent of the UN's historical debt in its regular budget is attributed to non-payments by the United States, despite the fact that it is the world's leading economic power, the Cuban diplomat stressed.



During his intervention before that organization on Item 140: "Improvement of the financial situation of the United Nations", Pedroso added that something similar happens with the budget of peacekeeping operations, despite the fact that the US see themselves as the champions of freedom.



He pointed out that about 54 percent of the total outstanding contributions under this heading are due to delays in U.S. payments.



He explained that this situation is nothing more than a form of financial pressure and boycott of the organization.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry's website, Cubaminrex, points out that the top Cuban representative to the UN indicated that Cuba has fully complied with all its payments, through great efforts and sacrifices.



He added that this has been so despite having to deal this year with a tense economic situation, fundamentally associated with a complex resurgence of the COVID-19 and the unchanging economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S., which does not even give an inch in the face of the humanitarian implications of this pandemic.