Japan Supports Cuba COVID-19 Efforts with Donation of Funds





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) The Japanese government donated nearly three million dollars to Cuba in order to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a joint project with the UN Children Fund (UNICEF).



The strategy known as “Strengthening Sanitary Capacities against the COVID-19 Crisis,” was penned in Cuba by Japanese ambassador Hirata Kenji and by Brandao Co, UNICEF representative on the island. The strategy is part of a UNICEF emergency response project for the health sector, in tune with the priorities set by the Cuban government in its fight against the pandemic.



The project aims at guaranteeing cool systems to preserve COVID-19 vaccines, the distribution of syringes, and early diagnostic of complications caused by the disease.



Ambassador Hirata Kenji stressed the importance that his country attributes to the cooperation gesture with Cuba as an expression of solidarity in difficult times.



Meanwhile, the UNICEF representative here said that the common strategy will reach vaccination centers in seven Cuban provinces thus benefitting six and a half million people.