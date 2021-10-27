Despite the US blockade, Cuba shows progress in inclusion criteria and social justice





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuba shows significant progress in inclusion criteria and social justice, despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, the Cuban vice minister of foreign relations Gerardo Peñalver ratified today at the 10th Conference of Italy- and Latin America and the Caribbean "People, Planet, Prosperity. The future of an old association".



Peñalver stressed that despite the deliberate and opportunistic upsurge of this cruel policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the achievements in terms of inclusion and social justice have been recognized by the United Nations system and included in its Sustainable Development Goals. .

During his speech, the diplomat pointed out that Cuba is preparing for the reopening of its borders on November 15 and the progressive return to the so-called new normal.



In this scenario, the achievements of the national science and innovation and public health systems have made it the country in the Americas with the highest percentage of the population with at least one administered dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine; the fastest vaccination in the world at this time and the only one that has developed a massive campaign in children from two years of age.



Regarding the access of the Cuban population to energy sources, Cuban official stressed that for the Cuban government it is a priority to bring people closer to clean and sustainable energy.



Although the greenhouse gas emissions produced by his country are not significant on a global scale, Cuba has ratified the emission reduction commitments assumed in the Paris Agreement, and promotes the rational use of energy and the exploitation of renewable sources, the vice minister continued.



The Caribbean island is working to increase, between now and 2030, energy generation through renewable sources from five to 24 %, and also thanked Italy's position, in favor of strengthening its ties with Latin America and the Caribbean, he concluded.