Cuba Backs Zimbabwe Claim against Coercive Measures





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuba supported on Monday the immediate lifting of coercive measures imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and its allies.



The Cuban position was announced during a forum sponsored by the Southern Africa Development Community—SADC—as part of a session aimed at demanding the lifting of illegal sanctions.



During the exchange, held at the Zimbabwean embassy in Havana, Cuban Friendship Institute official Cristina Lopez condemned the measures affecting the African nation and recalled that Zimbabwe has supported Cuba against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



The president of the Cuba-Africa Frienship Association, Commander Victor Dreke said that the sanctions imposed by Washington and the European Union hamper the development of Zimbabwe and other countries and run against the freedom of SADC member nations and others in the African continent.



Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Havana, Ignatius Graham said that the prevailing sanctions not only have a negative impact on the capacity of the government to attend to social and economic needs, but also hinder the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and he called for their elimination.

Ambassador Graham thanked Cuba for its unconditional support and demanded the lifting of the over-60-year US blockade against the Caribbean island nation.