Cuba reiterates fraternal ties with Zambia





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuba on Sunday congratulated Zambia and reiterated the will to maintain the fraternal ties that unite both countries.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean island issued a message through its official Twitter account, on the occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day of the African nation, proclaimed on October 24, 1964.



Havana and Lusaka established diplomatic ties in December 1972, and since then encouraged the exchange of delegations.



More than a hundred Zambian scholarship holders were trained in Cuba in various disciplines and today work in institutions of that territory and for years a medical brigade of the Island also provided its services to the people of that nation, notes the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website.



Zambia has traditionally maintained its support for the Cuban resolution in the United Nations General Assembly against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the U.S. government against Havana for almost six decades.