Cuba participates in China-Latin America and the Caribbean youth development forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 22(CAN) The commitment of the new generations of Cubans to their Revolution was highlighted by Aylin Alvarez GarcIa, First Secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League during the China-Latin America and Caribbean Youth Development Forum 2021.



On Twitter, the political organization referred to the island's participation in the event and the main issues addressed in it.



In another publication, Alvarez Garcia's highlighted condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, as well as other coercive measures and actions.



The China-Latin America and Caribbean Youth Development Forum 2021 brought together young people from around the world to discuss how to work together to eradicate poverty and promote common development