Cuba to participate in 3rd Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean interparliamentary forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 22 (ACN) Cuba will participate today at the 3rd Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean interparliamentary forum, the National Assembly of People's Power announced on Twitter.



On that social media, the institution mentioned the island's participation in the event, held via videoconference, to promote the potential of friendship among legislators.



According to the Cuban parliament's website, representative Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, president of the international relations commission of the National Assembly of People's Power, will take part in the event on behalf of Cuba.



All the presidents of the foreign affairs committees of the lower houses of the countries of the region have been invited to the meeting, in view of the 10th Intergovernmental Conference between the European nation and this geographical area, to be held in the coming days at the Italian ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.



The debate of the 3rd inter-parliamentary forum will focus on global issues such as the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the management of the pandemic crisis and its consequences, climate change and the fight against inequalities.