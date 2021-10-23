Cuba and Venezuela closer than ever, Nicolas Maduro states





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 22 (ACN) Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro highlighted today the ties that unite Cuba and his country, as part of the working visit that the deputy prime minister of the Caribbean nation, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, is making to that nation.



On Twitter, Maduro expressed that both countries are walking along the paths of Bolivar and Marti, reaching important agreements for the satisfaction of their people.



Cuban deputy PM Ricardo Cabrisas arrived in Venezuela on Monday to carry out a working visit aimed at reviewing the main issues related to the bilateral economic agenda.



According to a press release issued by the Cuban embassy to Caracas, the delegation is made up by the vice president of the Group of Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (Biocubafarma), Mayda Mauri Perez; and Juan Torres, president of Cuba Petroleo (Cupet).