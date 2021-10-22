Cuban Deputy Prime Minister on Working Visit to Venezuela





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuba’s deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas is on a working visit to Venezuela where he has met with local government authorities.



According to the island’s Foreign Ministry, Cabrisas and local authorities addressed bilateral cooperation issues in the context of an integral accord between the two nations.



The Cuban government official has thus far met with the ministers of health, science and technology, and food and agriculture Mayda Mauri and the president of the Cuban Oil enterprise CubaPetroleo Juan Torres



Over the past months bilateral cooperation in the scientific and health fields included the signing of new deals in the distribution and production in Venezuela of Cuban COVID-19 vaccines.