Cuba at Dubai Universal Exhibit





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuba opened its pavilion at Dubai 2020 Universal Exhibit which opens October 1 and will run till March 2022.



The pavilion inauguration was attended by Cuban ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Roberto Blanco, the vice-chair of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce Ruben Ramos and Najeeb Al Ali, Executive director of the exhibit, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Addressing participants at the site, the Cuban ambassador thanked the United Arab Emirates and event organizers for their support of Cuba’s participation at the exhibit and congratulated organizers for the good development of the fair.



The Cuban pavilion displays a sample of local culture and traditions, and offers information about the island’s history, everyday life and its hospitable people.