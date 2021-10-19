Diaz-Canel expresses solidarity with Bolivian president





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, expressed today his solidarity with Bolivian president Luis Arce, after the confirmation of a destabilizing plan that included his assassination.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader condemned such actions aimed at preventing the fulfillment of the popular will in the South American nation.



Diaz-Canel shared a tweet from Telesur's reporter in Bolivia, Freddy Morales, who said that Luis Arce confirmed that the de facto government of Jeanine Añez tried to assassinate him a year ago, after winning the elections, by hiring Colombian and U.S. mercenaries.

Truth always comes to light, the Cuban president also tweeted.