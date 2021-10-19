Cuba officially joined the energy alliance of China's Belt and Road project





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuba officially joined the Belt and Road Energy Association, Cuban ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, announced today on Twitter.



The Cuban diplomat highlighted the importance of this initiative promoted by the Asian nation to expand and diversify energy cooperation and collectively overcome the challenges of global energy development.



Pereira reaffirmed the Cuban commitment to contribute to sustainable development and work on the common goals of the alliance.



The ambassador also quoted Livan Arronte, Cuban minister of energy and mines, speaking at the 2nd Ministerial Conference of the Energy Alliance of the Belt and Road, who emphasized the measures adopted by Cuba for the development of renewable sources and efficient energy use, in order to achieve energy independence and promote sustainable development.



Arronte acknowledged Monday that in the current scenario, marked by COVID-19 and the global multisectoral crisis, it is urgent to promote international cooperation in favor of developing countries, solidarity to face the great challenges ahead and joint work in order to meet the sustainable development goals.



The Cuban minister also denounced the great challenges facing Cuba, such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, which has tightened during the current pandemic.