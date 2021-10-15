Cuba and UNIDO Sign Country Program for 2021-2025





Havana, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuban Charge d’ Affairs in Austria Soraya Álvarez and the Director of Programs, Alliances and Coordination under the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Ciyong Zou signed on Thursday the 2021-2025 Cuba Country Program.



Zou acknowledged the outstanding role played by the island nation in its relations with UNIDO and its successful implementation of eight projects within the previous country program.



The Cuban diplomat on her part reiterated the significance of the historic relations between Cuba and the UN organization.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the Cuban ambassador affirmed that cooperation with UNIDO is of strategic support for national efforts towards meeting the Development Sustainable Goals.



According to the webpage of the UN organization, the UNIDO Country Programs are an effective tool to promote Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID). These programs are formulated to improve resource mobilization, strengthen national and international partnerships.



The United Nations Industrial Development Organization is a specialized agency in the United Nations system whose mission is to promote and accelerate Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in developing countries and countries with economies in transition.



The Ministry of Industries of Cuba is the governmental counterpart for the projects INDCuba and IUMP Cuba, and its mission is to develop, and once approve, to lead and control the implementation of policies and strategies for the industrial development in the island.