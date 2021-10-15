All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Mexico Affirms Decision to Purchase Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines



Havana, Octo14 (ACN) Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Thursday the existence of an accord with Cuba to purchase COVID-19 vaccines developed by the island nation.

In his usual press conference the Mexican President said his country and Cuba enjoy cooperation relations particularly in the health sector.

During Mexico’s civil-military parade marking the 211 anniversary of the beginning of that country’s independence war on September 16, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the historic bonds of friendship between the two nations.

