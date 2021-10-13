Cuba receives donation of medical supplies from Australia





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) As a result of a solidarity campaign in Australia, a donation of medical supplies to help fight COVID-19 will arrive in Cuba in the next few days.



A note published on the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website indicates that the humanitarian aid consists of more than 26,000 syringes and needles, disposable material, multivitamins, nutritional supplements and other consumables collected and shipped by the Australia-Cuba Business Council, devoted since its creation in 2015 to the promotion of economic ties and bilateral cooperation.



The text remarks that companies, businessmen and state chapters of the Cuba-Australia Friendship Society contributed to this donation.



Ariel Lorenzo Rodríguez, Cuba's ambassador to Australia, thanked the noble gesture of solidarity in the midst of the great difficulties caused by the pandemic and the intensification of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and described it as an example of friendship between the peoples of both countries.