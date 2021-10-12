Cuban Communist Party Salutes 76 Anniversary of Korea Workers Party





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) Cuba’s Communist Party saluted the Workers’ Party of Korea on its 76th anniversary; the organization was founded October 10, 1945 by Kim Il-sung.



A news release posted on the Cuban Communist Party’s website stresses the bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cuba and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.



The information also underscores the unity of the Workers’ Party of Korea over the past 7 decades and its leadership of that nation in the strengthening its organizational and ideological foundations.



Cuba and the DPRK have held high the flags of socialism and the will to further strengthen and consolidate the relations of friendship and cooperation, so strategic for their two political organizations, reads the article.



Korea-Cuba bilateral links were established by their historic leaders Fidel Castro and Kim Il-sung and also enhanced by Army General Raul Castro and by the current First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel.

In 2020, Cuba and the DPRK marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.