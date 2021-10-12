Iran Confirms High Efficacy of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) Iran’s Pasteur Institute reported that phase III clinical trials with the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus confirmed 76,8 percent efficacy for a two-dose scheme and 91,7 percent for a three-doze scheme to prevent hospitalization for COVID-19 particularly against the Delta variant of the virus.



The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study included 24,000 subjects aged 18 to 80 years in Iran, according to information released by the Cuban Finlay Vaccines Institute. It included the administration of two doses of Soberana 02 in eight cities and a booster with Soberana Plus in another two cities.



The trial, which was undertaken by an independent commission, was part of collaboration actions between Iran’s Pasteur Institute and Cuba’s Finlay Institute.