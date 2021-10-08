Díaz-Canel congratulates Vladimir Putin on his 69th birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated this Thursday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin via telephone on the occasion of his 69th birthday.



Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, reported on Twitter about a cordial telephone conversation held Thursday with Putin, to whom he expressed "warm congratulations and wishes for good health."



"I had a cordial telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to whom I expressed warm congratulations and wishes for good health and personal happiness on his 69th birthday," tweeted the President of the Republic.



Cuba and Russia maintain solid and strategic bilateral relations, and the peoples of both nations are united by ties of friendship and solidarity.