Cuban Parliament president praises relations with Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), stressed his deep affection, admiration and respect for Africa, a continent with close historical, cultural, solidarity and brotherhood ties with Cuba.



Speaking at the African Continental Virtual Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, the head of the Cuban Parliament urged to continue strengthening relations of solidarity and cooperation between both parties.



"Cuba is honored to have had the opportunity to contribute to the struggles against colonialism and racism in Africa. More than 300 thousand Cuban internationalist combatants fought against hatred, injustice and domination in the continent," he said.



According to the website of the National Assembly of People's Power, Lazo recalled that Cuban and African blood were shed together on African soil, "a bond that unites us forever," he said.



The president of the Cuban Parliament thanked the traditional support of that region in the face of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba.



Organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the virtual meeting gathers friendly voices of Cuba in rejection to the hostile policy of the United States and pays tribute to the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro and Ernesto Che Guevara.