Cabrisas received Minister of Higher Education of the Republic of Congo





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, met with the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation of the Republic of Congo, Edith Delphine Emmanuel Née Adouki, currently on a working visit to the Island.



They talked about the historic relations of cooperation between the two countries and reiterated the mutual will to maintain and diversify their ties in various fields.



Cabrisas Ruiz thanked the representative of the Congolese government for her support in the battle for the lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, whereas Emmanuel Née Adouki thanked Cuba for the training of thousands of Congolese in various sectors of higher education throughout 57 years of diplomatic relations.



During her stay in Cuba, she also met with the Cuban Ministers of Higher Education and Public Health, José Ramón Saborido Loidi and José Ángel Portal Miranda, respectively.