CARIBSAN, a Joint Caribbean Waste Water Treatment Project





Havana, Sept 29 (ACN) Caribbean nations launched a joint waste water treatment project known as CARIBSAN, which uses local plants and environment-friendly innovative technology adapted to tropical conditions.



The inauguration of the project, calculated at 1.7 million Euros, was virtually attended by political leaders and technical experts from the countries involved. The joint environmental initiative is led by Martinique’s Water Office, backed by Guadalupe’s Water Office and the project execution is to be done by French experts and technical personnel from the countries involved including Cuba.



The project is sponsored by the INTERREG-Caribbean European Program, the French Development Agency, Guadalupe and Martinique’s Water Offices.



The impact of residual waters has reportedly turned into an environmental emergency in the Caribbean region, where most of the people live near water sources, where treatment infrastructure usually is insufficient causing dangerous contamination.



The project suggests the promotion and development of waste water treatment through the planting of filters throughout the Caribbean region, which have proven effectiveness in the French Antilles.