Cuba and China celebrate 61 years of bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuba and China are celebrating 61 years of bilateral relations, and according to Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to the Asian nation, there is practically no field of ties without experiencing a dynamic of fluid growth and supported by a high level of communication.



The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, far from affecting that level of dialogue has been an opportunity to deepen them in several ways, as there were phone calls between the main leaders, exchanges of letters, messages and videoconferences in almost all sectors, including the political party, Cubaminrex reported.



The Cuban diplomat pointed out that the health crisis was a platform of highest expression of solidarity and support between the two governments, stressing that the Chinese experience allowed Cuba to prepare itself early and form its own health protocols.



He also defined as an important pillar in relations the dialogue on multiple international issues and the coordination of work in global organizations and forums in the face of campaigns, measures and unilateral sanctions promoted by the United States.



The Asian nation, for its part, maintains its unchanged position of support for Havana in the fight against Washington's economic, financial and commercial blockade.



On economic and trade ties, Pereira noted that the prospects are very important, since China is strengthening its position as the second largest trading partner of Cuba, second in the origin of imports, and the main destination of its exports of products such as rum, tobacco, sugar and coffee, among others.



The scientific-technological field is another area that is advancing through joint programs that are already beginning to be implemented and the same is expected with the premiere of a stand on the JD.com electronic platform for the sale of Cuban products present in this market.