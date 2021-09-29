Cuban foreign minister slams military expending while world faces shortages of COVID vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today that the billions spent on weapons are shameful in the face of so much inequality in access to vaccines against COVID-19.



Speaking at the High-Level Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, he stressed that, besides, more than 800 million people suffer from hunger in the world and it is expected, according to conservative estimates by the United Nations, that 130 million people will fall into extreme poverty in 2021.



Cuban diplomat added that the pandemic continues generating a crisis of multiple and devastating effects, while the United States and its allies adopt more aggressive nuclear doctrines, and modernize and expand their arsenals.

It is alarming that there are still 13,080 nuclear weapons on the planet, 3,825 of them deployed and some 2,000 on operational alert, he stressed.



He stressed that the United States, the only country that has criminally launched two atomic bombs, keeps the largest number of these devastating devices ready to be used.



Rodriguez Parrilla asserted that the island, along with the Non-Aligned Movement, has firmly and systematically demanded the prohibition and total elimination of nuclear weapons, which is and should continue to be the highest priority in the sphere of disarmament.

At the same time, he argued, we reaffirm the right to the peaceful development and use of nuclear energy and its applications.



We advocate the universalization of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which clearly establishes not only the inhumane, immoral and ethically indefensible nature of these weapons, but also their illegality, the Cuban foreign minister continued.



Cuba is proud to be the fifth State to have ratified it, to be part of the first Nuclear Weapons Free Zone in a densely populated area of the planet and to belong to the first region in the world to proclaim itself a Zone of Peace, he concluded.