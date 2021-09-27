All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Foreign Minister Meets UN Secretary General



Havana, Sept 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Friday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Minister Rodriguez ratified Cuba’s commitment to multilateralism, peace, security and the promotion of solidarity and international cooperation, which are part and parcel of the UN Charter.
The Cuban government official also met with his counterparts from Iran and Algeria, to whom he conveyed his government’s willingness to expand economic, commercial and cooperation relations.

The 76th Session of the UN General Assembly has largely aimed at boosting actions towards the recovery from the sanitary emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

