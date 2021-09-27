US secretary of state Blinken's accusations have nothing to do with Cuba's reality, Cuban FM says





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said that the accusations made by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have nothing to do with the reality of the island.



In publications on Twitter, Cuban diplomat stated that the United States, unable to justify its inhumane policy against the population of the Caribbean nation, uses lies to divert attention from serious human rights violations that are committed daily in its own territory and in the world.



Rodriguez Parrilla added that every individual in any country deserves respect for his or her human dignity.



The U.S. government, he said, is not above basic moral principles.



Cuban official also stressed that the abuse of Haitian migrants at the border is a repugnant expression of racist contempt for the people of Latin America and the Caribbean.



These messages from the Cuban foreign minister were in response to Anthony Blinken's tweet calling on the nations of the world to support the alleged wishes of the people of the island for human rights and democracy.