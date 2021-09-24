Cuba participates in plenary session of the G-77+China, UNESCO-Paris Chapter





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) Cuba participated today, as a Member State, in the plenary session of the G-77+China, UNESCO-Paris chapter, according to website Cubaminrex.



Aimeé Pujadas Clavel, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Cuban Permanent Mission to UNESCO, ratified the country's commitment to the G-77 + China and highlighted its potential within the organization, as this Group gives voice to the interests of developing countries.



She also decried the use of fake news and disinformation to destabilize societies and stressed the need to promote access to sources of truthful and verified information.



As part of the event, there was an exchange with Tawfik Jelassi, UNESCO’s Assistant Director General for Communication and Information, who reported on the actions implemented by the agency in its areas of competence, especially in the countries that make up the G-77 + China, to support the creation of pluralistic, free and independent media and boost capacity building for innovation and digital transformation with a view to a sustainable and inclusive development.



The meeting presented an update of the Terms of Reference of the G-77+ China South-South Cooperation Fund for Education and addressed the coordination and preparation for the 212th session of the Executive Board and the 41st General Conference of UNESCO.