New World Caravan will Demand End of US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) The promoter of the Bridge of Love in-support-of-Cuba project, Carlos Lazo called for a world caravan to demand the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and the latest sanctions adopted by Washington against the Cuban people.



According to the Cuban Friendship Institute, the new action will take place next Sunday, September 26, with caravans in US, Canadian and European cities. The US cities of Seattle, Miami, Vegas and New York will be scenarios of the action in solidarity with Cuba, said Lazo.



The Cuban American professor called on all good-will people to join the initiative and take their selfies with the Cuban flag and the flag of the country where they live; he also called for a global Twitter action at 12 pm Sunday, local Cuba time.