UN-Cuba Condemns Unilateral Coercive Measures vs. Sovereign Nations









Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) The Cuban United Nations Association condemned on Tuesday the imposition on sovereign nations of unilateral coercive measures attempting against peace and the wellbeing of the people.



In the context of International Peace Day, marked every September 21, the Association said one of those cruel measures is the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba. The inhumane policy has been strengthened under the COVID-19 pandemic to further hinder the development of the country as it is the main hurdle for Cuba to meet the 2030 Agenda.



However, the island now counts on three homegrown COVID-19 vaccines while other vaccine candidates are on the way to join the first three ones in the immunization of the Cuban people and to also be exported to other nations.



The Cuban UN Association reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Peace Zone and called on other countries of the world currently in conflict to work towards a peaceful solution to their differences.



The United Nations established International Peace Day on September 21 forty years ago in order to strengthen the ideals of peace in every nation and to encourage them to cease hostilities in the context of the date.