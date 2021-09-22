Foreign Ministers of Cuba and Qatar Hold talks





Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Tuesday that he had a cordial exchange with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, first deputy minister and foreign minister of Qatar.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban foreign minister said that he and his Qatari counterpart expressed satisfaction for the positive state of bilateral political relations. They also ratified their governments’ willingness to deepen economic, trade and cooperation links.



Cuba and Qatar established bilateral diplomatic relations in December 1989, but not until 1998 Cuba opened its embassy in that country, while Qatar opened its diplomatic mission here in September 2001.