Cuba will reaffirm commitment to multilateralism at next UN session





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said today on Twitter that Cuba will reassert its commitment to multilateralism at the 76th session of the currently ongoing United Nations General Assembly.



He added that the Cuban delegation will ratify that only through solidarity and international cooperation will we be able to face up to the challenges imposed by COVID-19.



The provisional agenda published on the UN website includes, among other issues, the implementation of the Declaration of Commitment on HIV/AIDS and related political declarations.



It also covers the activities of the Third UN Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018-2027), as well as protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their impact on international peace, security and development, among many others.



According to the Twitter profile of the United Nations System in Cuba, on September 20, the Sustainable Development Goals will be analyzed; on the 23rd will be the Food Systems Summit; and on the 24th, the High-Level Dialogue on Energy.