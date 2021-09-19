Cuban foreign minister congratulates newly elected prime minister of Bahamas





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Edward "Brave" Davis, and the Progressive Liberal Party for their victory in the general elections in that country.



Through a message shared on Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister ratified the willingness to continue strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation with the Bahamas.



Local Bahamian media highlighted that with the victory of the Progressive Liberal Party, with Davis at the head, the Free National Movement led by Hubert Minnis was dethroned.



The Tribune reported that Davis was sworn in as the fifth prime minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas on Friday and according to preliminary results, the Progressive Liberal Party won 32 of the 39 parliamentary seats.