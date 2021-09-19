Díaz-Canel: Bolivia can always count on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) "Here you have a brother," Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel told his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce Catacora, during a bilateral meeting at the conclusion of the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Mexico.



Díaz-Canel, accompanied by the official Cuban delegation to the regional meeting, highlighted the electoral victory of Luis Arce, which exposed the coup d'état that had been orchestrated against Evo Morales. The President highlighted the firmness, intelligence and courage of the Bolivian people and its government, which managed to reverse that situation.



He thanked Bolivia for its unconditional support, Arce's expressions of solidarity and the donation made to Cuba in recent days and ratified that Bolivia can count on Cuba for anything.



For his part, Luis Arce expressed his desire to "continue working together, there are many things to do". He described his country's relationship with Cuba as very close and informed Díaz-Canel about the appointment, soon, of a new ambassador to the Island.



Lucho ─ as he is known in his country ─ explained that a second donation shipment to Cuba is being prepared, with medical supplies to face the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke of closer ties in the area of production of goods. In whatever way you consider we can help, we will be there, he reiterated.



The Cuban President expressed his wish for Arce to visit the Caribbean nation, an invitation that was reciprocated by the Bolivian President. This is the first meeting between Díaz-Canel and Arce, who assumed the presidency of Bolivia last November 8, after winning the elections a month earlier.