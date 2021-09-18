Cuba participates in opening of 4th China Quality Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, Cuban minister of science, technology and environment, participated online in the opening of the 4th China Quality Conference.



According to Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, the minister highlighted the excellent state of relations between the two countries, characterized by the high level of dialogue, political trust and mutual understanding between people and governments.



Perez Montoya also reiterated the commitment of the Cuban state to promote quality national infrastructure, technological discipline, productivity, competitiveness, culture and quality of life of its population.



The embassy of the Caribbean nation to the Asian nation shared on Twitter that the Conference has as its motto "Evolution of quality, digital empowerment, ecological development and global synergy".



It noted that the event, opened in the city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, was chaired by the minister of the State Administration of Market Regulation of China, Zhang Gong, and was attended by representatives from more than 50 countries, international organizations and entrepreneurs in online and face-to-face formats.