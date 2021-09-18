French communist MPs adopted a Declaration in support of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Groups of French communist parliamentarians, both in the National Assembly and the Senate, adopted a Declaration of support for Cuba, Cubaminrex reported.



The text was delivered to deputy Fernando Gonzalez Llort, Hero of the Republic and President of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym).



The Declaration of the Democratic and Republican Left Groups of the National Assembly, and of the Communists, Republicans, Citizens and Ecologists of the Senate, reiterates the full solidarity with Cuba.



It recognizes the efforts made in this country to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of the national vaccines, and the Cuban international solidarity in the current world health context.



Condemns the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States and demands its immediate lifting; denounces the media campaigns and destabilization maneuvers against the Revolution, including those taking place in the European Parliament, which attempt to hinder the good progress of the relations between Cuba, the European Union and its Member States.



It also demands the closure of the illegal U.S. base in Guantanamo and calls on the French government to strengthen and develop cooperation relations with the Caribbean island.



Addressing the French parliamentarians, Gonzalez Llort thanked the French communist party and its members for their support and solidarity with the Cuban revolution.