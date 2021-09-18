Cuba and Mexico highlight interest in deepening their high-level political dialogue





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the republic, held a meeting with the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, where both parties stressed the interest of continuing to deepen the high-level political dialogue.



The meeting took place on Thursday afternoon at Mexico's National Palace and was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, Granma newspaper reported.



The Heads of State ratified the will to expand economic-commercial relations, investment and cooperation in health, biotechnology, sports, education and tourism, as well as cultural and academic ties, among others.



They also reiterated their commitment to work for the unity and integration of Latin America and the Caribbean and for the defense of Our America as a Zone of Peace.



Diaz-Canel referred to the close historical and friendly ties between the two nations and expressed his gratitude for the solidarity and support received in the context of the confrontation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.



The Cuban leader was accompanied by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, head of the foreign affairs ministry(MINREX by its Spanish acronym); Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, minister of foreign trade and foreign investment; Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo and Eugenio Martinez Enriquez, deputy minister and general director for Latin America and the Caribbean of MINREX, respectively; and Pedro Nunez Mosquera, Cuban ambassador to Mexico.



The Mexican side was also represented by the foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon; the secretary of finance and public credit, Rogelio Ramirez de la O; the secretary of health, Jorge Alcocer Varela; the coordinator of advisors to the Presidency of the Republic, Lazaro Cardenas Batel; the undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, and the head of the federal commission for the protection against health risks, Alejandro Svarch Perez.



The Cuban president is currently on an official visit to Mexico, scheduled to last until September 18, when he will participate at the 6th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).