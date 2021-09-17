Díaz-Canel to join Mexican independence festivities today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today on Twitter that he will take part in the celebrations for the independence of Mexico.



He described as an honor his presence in the festivities for the day of the Cry of Dolores, Mexico's national holiday, given how much Cuba loves, respects and owes to that country.



As part of his official visit to Mexico, Díaz-Canel will participate in the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held on September 18.



Cuba and Mexico are celebrating 119 years of uninterrupted political-diplomatic relations and willing to strengthen their bilateral and multilateral ties, cooperation, cultural bonds and friendship for the benefit of both countries.