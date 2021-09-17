Twitter temporarily restricts account of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Following the broadcast of the radio and television program Mesa Redonda on the draft Family Code, the digital platform Twitter restricted the account of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Cuba (@CubaMinjus).



According to the social network, the move responded to the detection of unusual activity on the site.



This is not the first time that Twitter temporarily suspends, without any justification, the account of a Cuban institution or public figure.



In August and December 2020, for example, the newspaper Juventud Rebelde denounced a similar action, whereas in 2019, at a time of information priority for Cuba, the social network blocked the official accounts of the digital portal Cubadebate and the TV program Mesa Redonda, as well as those of the their main executives and journalists.