Medal of the French National Assembly awarded to Fernando Gonzalez Llort





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), received the medal of the National Assembly of France from François Michel Lambert, head of the Friendship Group in the chamber.



The Hero of the Republic of Cuba and deputy to the Cuban National Assembly met with French parliamentarians from different political forces, whom he thanked for the support of the France-Cuba Friendship Group and encouraged to promote the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (ADPC) between Cuba and the European Union.



As part of his working visit to France, Gonzalez Llort also met with mayors of the Paris region, with whom he agreed to develop cooperation programs in sectors of mutual interest and to promote rapprochement between municipalities of both countries.



The president of ICAP highlighted the work of the Cuba-Cooperation Association in the promotion of projects for the benefit of Cuban cities and institutions.



He also discussed the current situation in the Island in the context of the pandemic, the progress of the vaccination campaign, and the effects of the reinforcement of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, rejected unanimously by the mayors, who expressed their solidarity with and support to the Cuban people in the defense of their sovereignty and independence.