Cuba and Vietnam recognize their excellent bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, and Vuong Dinh Hue, head of the National Assembly of Vietnam, ratified today the excellent state of bilateral relations between the two countries.



During a meeting held within the framework of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held in Vienna, Mari Machado praised the results of the Asian nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated to his interlocutor the invitation to visit the Caribbean country.

She also conveyed to the Vietnamese official and his companions greetings from Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, and the people of Cuba, according to the Cuban Parliament's website.



Vuong Dinh Hue acknowledged Cuba's achievements in the face of the pandemic and condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on this Caribbean nation by the U.S. government.



Both government representatives highlighted the enduring legacy of Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro, the reciprocal support in confronting COVID-19, and reiterated the will to continue strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.



Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, head of the international relations commission of the Parliament, and Jesus Rafael Mora Gonzalez, official of the international relations commission and administrative secretary of the Cuban group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, also attended the meeting on the Cuban side.



The Vietnamese side was represented by Vu Hai Ha, chairman of the foreign affairs committee; Bui Van Cuong, secretary general of the national assembly and head of the parliamentary office; and Kim Chi Tran, division chief of the foreign affairs committee.