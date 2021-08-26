New members of the Cuban Medical Brigade arrive in Ghana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) Twelve new members of the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) in Ghana arrived in the sub-Saharan country as part of the Health Cooperation Agreement between the two nations.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website Cubaminrex, the BMC members were received at Accra's Kotoka International Airport by Ambassador Pedro Luis Despaigne Gonzalez, Dr. Hafez Adam Taher, head of External Health Cooperation of the local Ministry of Health, and by the head of the Cuban Medical Mission in the country, Dr. Mercedes Suarez Orama.



In July, Cuba and Ghana signed the said Agreement to maintain the provision of BMC health care services in Ghana.



Since 1983, Cuba has been providing health assistance to the African nation, first as part of an internationalist mission and later established as a steady cooperation agreement.