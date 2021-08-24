Cuba calls attention to inequity in access to anti-COVID-19 vaccines worldwide

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, called attention today to the inequity in access to anti-COVID-19 vaccines, which in his opinion aggravates the gap that separates rich and poor countries.
In a publication on Twitter, Cuban diplomat affirmed that while 24.5 % of the world's population is fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, only 1.4 % of the inhabitants of low-income countries have received at least one dose.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 212 million people worldwide are reported to have been infected and more than four million have died.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio