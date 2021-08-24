Cuba calls attention to inequity in access to anti-COVID-19 vaccines worldwide





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, called attention today to the inequity in access to anti-COVID-19 vaccines, which in his opinion aggravates the gap that separates rich and poor countries.



In a publication on Twitter, Cuban diplomat affirmed that while 24.5 % of the world's population is fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, only 1.4 % of the inhabitants of low-income countries have received at least one dose.



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 212 million people worldwide are reported to have been infected and more than four million have died.